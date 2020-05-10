Brenda "Sissy" Jean South July 17, 1958 - May 9, 2020 Brenda "Sissy" Jean South, 61, of Morganton, went home to be with the Lord Saturday, May 9, 2020. Born in Burke County, July 17, 1958, she was the daughter of Daisy Marie Epley Williams and the late Arlie Dean South. She was a loving daughter and sister who enjoyed balloons and her baby dolls. In addition to her mother, Sissy is survived by her stepfather, Charles L. Williams; brothers, Ronnie South (Crystal), Terry South (Virginia), and Charles South; stepbrother, Earl Williams of Asheville; and numerous nieces, nephews, and other extended family. A private graveside service will be held for Sissy. The family would like to express their appreciation to the staff of Grace Heights for their compassionate care of Sissy. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
