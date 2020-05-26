December 12, 1963 - May 24, 2020 Donna Lynn South, 56, went to be with her savior, Jesus Christ, Sunday, May 24, 2020. Born in Burke County, Dec. 12, 1963, she was the daughter of Clifford and Mildred Clark. Donna is survived by her son, Kenneth South; stepdaughter, Annie Nesbit; sister, Cyndi Lindsay; nephew, Alex Lindsay; niece, Emily Lindsay; and aunts and uncles, Dennis Carswell, Francis Duckworth, Becky and Randy Bradshaw, Alden and Elaine Clark. A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Friday, May 29, at Nowlings Chapel Freewill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Darvy Hensley officiating. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.sossomanfh.com. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

