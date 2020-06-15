October 16, 1941 - June 13, 2020 Mrs. Mary Ellen Shuford Starnes, 78, of Connelly Springs, passed away Saturday, June 13, 2020. Mrs. Starnes was preceded in death by her husband, Billy Ray Starnes. She was retired from Drexel Heritage Furniture. Heritage Funeral Service & Crematory is serving the Starnes family.

