October 9, 1979 - June 3, 2020 Scott Edward Starnes, 49, of Claremont, passed away Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Carolinas ContinueCARE Hospital at Pineville. Born Oct. 9, 1970, he was the son of Linda Baker Piercy and husband Jerry, and the late Wayne Edward Starnes. In addition to his mother, he is survived by his significant other, Misty Boston of the home; six sons, Joshua Starnes of Conover, Cody Ayers of Lenoir, Jordan Starnes of Claremont, Garrett Hubbard and wife, Taylor, of Jacksonville, Jacob Starnes of Claremont and Brady Boston of Claremont; sister, Farrah Hefner and husband, Mark, of Bethlehem; two stepsisters, Kendra Burnette of Granite Falls, Jodie Yount of Hudson; stepbrother, Thomas Piercy of Granite Falls; four grandchildren, Leilah, Leland, Maverick, Oakley (pop-pops boy); one granddaughter on the way; grandmother, Marie Starnes; and numerous aunts and uncles. He was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Edward Starnes. Scott was a 20 year employee of the Hickory Daily Record. While serving as district manager, he made friends with many of his carriers. He also enjoyed helping his stepdad Jerry with his HVAC business. Scott was a coach for the 12U WCW Warriors Elite travel team out of Lenoir. He loved this group of young men dearly. Scott was loved and respected by his fellow coaches, ball players and parents. Scott was also an avid softball player. He played for numerous teams over the years. His teammates were like his brothers. One of his favorite events was the yearly Palmetto Softball Tournament. Sports were important in Scott and Misty's house. He was a die-hard Washington Redskin and New York Yankees fan. Through the good and bad years! Earning him some nights on the couch, he was also a UNC Tarheel fan. Scott was a hard-working, kind, generous man who never met a stranger. He loved to travel, and make memories with his family. Scott was a loved and devoted son, brother, Pop-Pop, father, friend and fiancé. The family would ask if you played ball with or against Scott to wear your jerseys to the services. Also if you have a #StarnesStrong shirt, the family would love you to join them in wearing them at the service. The funeral will be held at 4 p.m., Tuesday, June 9, at Jenkins Funeral Home Chapel, with the Rev. Michael C. Stone officiating. The family will receive friends Monday, June 8, from 5 to 7 p.m., at Celebration Center of Jenkins Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the WCW Warriors 12 year old Travel Fund, Attn: Gary Hamby, 109 Cliffwood Dr., Hudson NC 28638. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.