June 24, 1928 - April 7, 2020 Gedmund John "Bucky" Strong, 91, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born in Litchfield County, Conn., June 24, 1928, he was the son of the late Gedmund John Strong and Katherine Strong. Bucky was a member of St. Thomas Catholic Church in Thomaston, Conn. He is survived by his wife, Ruth Budris Strong; daughters, Mary Phinney, Lynn Strong, and Katherine Eaves; son-in-law, Mark Eaves; sister, Euginia Krulish; and numerous nieces, nephews, and extended family. In addition to his parents, Bucky was preceded in death by a son, Gedmund Strong Jr. Bucky was an avid Boston Red Socks fan and never missed a game. Services for Mr. Strong will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

