May 13, 1953 - June 18, 2020 Edgar Lee "Pops" Stroud Sr., 67, of Valdese, passed away at his residence Thursday, June 18, 2020. He was born May 13, 1953, in Catawba County, to the late Dennis Edwin and Essie Pierce Stroud. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Sharon Freeman Stroud; one son, Bruce Stroud Sr.; and two brothers, Fred Stroud and James Stroud. Mr. Stroud has worked for J.C. Street Construction Company, and was of the Baptist faith. He was a U.S. Army veteran. Survivors include two sons, Clint Stroud and wife, Candice, of Connelly Springs and Edgar Lee Stroud Jr. of Valdese; one daughter, Brenda Robbins and husband, Jaymie, of Hildebran; one brother, Edwin D. Stroud of Vale; a sister, Wanda Evans of Hildebran; eight grandchildren, Serenity, J.J., Amber, Aden, C.J., Coby, Bruce Jr., and Brandon; and three great-grandchildren, Aubrey, Natalie and Carter. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family will hold private memorial services at a later date. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory of Lenoir www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com

