July 7, 1930 - May 2, 2020 Ms. Ethel Modene Stroup, 89, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Grace Height, following a period of declining health. Ethel was born July 7, 1930, in Burke County, to the late David Carl Stroup and Mary Ellen Propst Stroup. She was a lifelong member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She was retired from Burke County Schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jeannine Stroup Carriker; and brothers-in-law, Ted Kirby and Melvin Carriker. Survivors include her brother, Ernest Stroup and wife, Susan, of Morganton; sisters, Jo Stroup Curtis and husband, David, of Morganton and Mary Stroup Kirby of Morganton; nephews, Vince Kirby of Granite Falls, Michael Kirby of Morganton, Steven Crockford of Morganton, David Stroup of Greensboro, and Levi Meeks of Morganton; and nieces, Dawn Stroup Gray and husband, Jeff, of Frisco, Texas, Shelly Spoon Varsamis and husband, Bill, of Morganton, Susan Carriker Smith and husband, Chris, of Morganton, and Jessica Townsend of Morganton. Also surviving are numerous great-nieces and a great-nephew. The family will have a private graveside service at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Danny Emory officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hopewell Baptist Church, 1112 Hopewell Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. www.heritagefuneralservices.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.