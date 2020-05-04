July 7, 1930 - May 2, 2020 Ms. Ethel Modene Stroup, 89, of Morganton, passed away Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Grace Height, following a period of declining health. Ethel was born July 7, 1930, in Burke County, to the late David Carl Stroup and Mary Ellen Propst Stroup. She was a lifelong member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She was retired from Burke County Schools. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Jeannine Stroup Carriker; and brothers-in-law, Ted Kirby and Melvin Carriker. Survivors include her brother, Ernest Stroup and wife, Susan, of Morganton; sisters, Jo Stroup Curtis and husband, David, of Morganton and Mary Stroup Kirby of Morganton; nephews, Vince Kirby of Granite Falls, Michael Kirby of Morganton, Steven Crockford of Morganton, David Stroup of Greensboro, and Levi Meeks of Morganton; and nieces, Dawn Stroup Gray and husband, Jeff, of Frisco, Texas, Shelly Spoon Varsamis and husband, Bill, of Morganton, Susan Carriker Smith and husband, Chris, of Morganton, and Jessica Townsend of Morganton. Also surviving are numerous great-nieces and a great-nephew. The family will have a private graveside service at Burke Memorial Park with the Rev. Danny Emory officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Hopewell Baptist Church, 1112 Hopewell Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

To plant a tree in memory of Ethel Stroup as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.