December 30, 1944 - April 29, 2020 Barbara Kanoy Stroupe, 75, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born in Guilford County, Dec. 30, 1944, she was the daughter of the late William Kanoy Sr. and Jacqueline Kanoy. She was a 1964 graduate of Morganton High School. She retired in 2004 after working for 32 years at Kelly Color Lab, where she made many lifelong friends. Barbara was a beautiful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling and lived her life to the fullest. Mrs. Stroupe is survived by her husband, Richard Stroupe of the home; sons, Keith Hartman and Steven Craig Hartman and wife, Cassie, all of Morganton; grandchildren, Kristen Townsend and Lucas Hartman, whom Nana adored; brother, Billy Kanoy and wife, Paulette, of Morganton; and an uncle, Don Sexton and wife, Thelma, of Greensboro. A memorial service for Barbara will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.