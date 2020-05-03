December 30, 1944 - April 29, 2020 Barbara Kanoy Stroupe, 75, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Born in Guilford County, Dec. 30, 1944, she was the daughter of the late William Kanoy Sr. and Jacqueline Kanoy. She was a 1964 graduate of Morganton High School. She retired in 2004 after working for 32 years at Kelly Color Lab, where she made many lifelong friends. Barbara was a beautiful and loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She enjoyed traveling and lived her life to the fullest. Mrs. Stroupe is survived by her husband, Richard Stroupe of the home; sons, Keith Hartman and Steven Craig Hartman and wife, Cassie, all of Morganton; grandchildren, Kristen Townsend and Lucas Hartman, whom Nana adored; brother, Billy Kanoy and wife, Paulette, of Morganton; and an uncle, Don Sexton and wife, Thelma, of Greensboro. A memorial service for Barbara will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

