December 28, 1955 - June 2, 2020 Glenda Lynn Sullivan, 64, of Hickory, passed away Tuesday, June 2, 2020. Born Dec. 28, 1955, she was the daughter of William and Viola Lynn. Glenda was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Glenda is survived by her husband, Tommy Sullivan; son, Tommy Sullivan Jr. (Anna); daughter, Tracy Teague (Eric); brothers, Charles Lynn and Stephen Berry; sister, Cristol Pryor; grandchildren, Michael Lee Teague, Taylor Sullivan, William Sullivan, Nathan Teague; loving family, and many other friends. Glenda was preceded in death by her daughter, Janet Craig; and brother, Wayne Lynn. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., Saturday, June 6, at Sossoman Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to the family to help with funeral expenses. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

