February 17, 1952 - March 13, 2020 Gary Lynn Swink, 68, of Morganton, passed away Friday, March 13, 2020, at his home. He was born Feb. 17, 1952, in Burke County, to the late Lemuel "Fay" Swink and Doris "Jean" Bollinger Swink. He graduated from Valdese High School and was an Eagle Scout. He retired from Southern Devices. He is survived by his children, Jeannie Lynn Nelson (Travis) of Austin, Texas, Louis Swink of Lenoir, and Heather Swink, (Eden Avatt) of Easley, S.C. He is also survived by cousins, Dolores Huffman (Claude) of Morganton, Tracy Fiano, of Dallas, Texas, Jeremy Huff of Valdese, Huey Peeler of Salisbury, and Tammy Ervin of Salisbury; and an aunt, Betty Peeler of Salisbury. A private service will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Sossoman Funeral Home to assist the family with funeral expenses. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

