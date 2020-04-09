November 11, 1942 - April 7, 2020 Elaine Hallyburton Taylor, 77, of Morganton, passed away Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Born Nov. 11, 1942, she was the daughter of the late Bill and Polly Houck. Elaine was a member of Bible Baptist Church. She worked at Sky City. Elaine was a loving wife and mother. Elaine is survived by her husband, Bobby Taylor; son, Mack Crowe Jr.; daughter, Jane Clark; two grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. A funeral service will be held at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

