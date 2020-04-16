November 1, 1948 - April 12, 2020 George Edward Taylor, 71, passed away after a period of declining health, Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home. He was born Nov. 1, 1948, to the late Frank Taylor Sr. and Elizabeth Harbison Taylor. He was also preceded in death by his brother, Frank Taylor Jr. He was member of Gaston Chapel A.M.E. Church, male associate of the Fleming-Avery-Caldwell-Wilkins Women's Missionary Society; member of the Lay Organization, and the former Gaston Men's Club. He retired from the City of Morganton, Water Department. Taylor attended Olive Hill High School and graduated from Morganton High School; and graduated from Bull City Barber College, Durham. Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Rosa Simpson Taylor; son, Scott James, South Carolina; daughter, Dorette Earley of Morganton; five grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; brothers, Paul Eugene Taylor and Donald Taylor (Rachel), of Morganton; and a number of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Graveside services will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, April 18, at Forest Hill Cemetery with the Rev. Alphonso E. McGlen officiating. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to Gaston Chapel A.M.E. Church, P.O. Box 1053, Morganton, NC 28680. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com

