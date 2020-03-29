Charles "Charlie" Edison Taylor Sr. September 15, 1940 - March 25, 2020 Charles "Charlie" Edison Taylor Sr., 79, of Morganton gained his heavenly home Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Born in Burke County, Sept. 15, 1940, he was the son of the late Delbert Franklin and Clara Mae Lane Franklin. Mr. Taylor was a veteran of the U.S. Army and a member of Disabled American Veterans. He played semi-pro baseball for American Legion Post 21. Mr. Taylor was a 3rd Degree Black Belt in Karate and enjoyed shooting pool, golfing, bowling, collecting things, and going to Hardee's in the morning to get his biscuits and gravy. Charlie was a member of the first graduating class (1968) of Western Piedmont Community College (WPCC). He received his bachelor's and master's degrees from Appalachian State University. He was a trustee and vice chair at WPCC from 1992 to 2018. He was a great steward who was student-centered. In 1998, he earned the American Association of Community Colleges Outstanding Alumni Award. Mr. Taylor was a humanitarian and devoted community servant. Charlie was a member of the State Employees Association, Loyal Order of the Moose, Morganton Rotary Club, and the American Red Cross in Burke County. He has earned the Red Cross' Clara Barton Award and the State Employee's Outstanding Citizen Award. Charlie also served as executive secretary of South Mountains Children's Home, past board member of the Morganton Planning and Zoning Commission, and past board member of Phoenix Group Homes, Inc. Charlie served as a juvenile court counselor and retired as a social worker from Broughton Hospital. He was the president and owner of Bypass Package Store and Mimosa Lanes. He missed his customers after his retirement. Mr. Taylor is survived by his children, April Taylor Randall and husband, Marty, and Michael William Taylor and wife, Kim; granddaughter, Savannah Lee Taylor; sister, Christine Robinson and husband, Lowell; brother, Grier Franklin and special friend, Dorothy Barrier; a number of nieces, nephews, and extended family; special friend, Margo McFarlin; and his cat, Puddin. In addition to his parents, Charlie was preceded in death by his wife, Othenia Ollis Taylor; son, Charles Edison Taylor Jr.; and daughter, Wendy Leigh Taylor. A private cryptside service will be held at Burke Memorial Park Mausoleum. A celebration of Charlie's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the WPCC Community College Foundation in memory of Charlie Taylor. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
