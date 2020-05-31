Cecil L. Thompson, 90, went to be with the Lord Friday, May 8, 2020, at his assisted living residence in Knoxville, Tenn. Cecil was a member of Central Bearden Church. Cecil grew up in Morganton. He was a graduate of Carson-Newman University, and afterwards graduated from Southwestern Baptist Theological Seminary with a Th.D. in Theology and Ethics. He trained many up and coming pastors to lead churches and spread the gospel of Jesus Christ. He and his wife, Jean, served as career missionaries with the International Mission Board, for 35 years. The first 20 years, he served as a professor at the Baptist Theological Seminary in Buenos Aires, Argentina. He then served in several capacities at the Baptist Spanish Publishing House in El Paso, Texas. He and wife, Jean, retired at 62, and moved to Knoxville, Tenn., Jean's home town. He was an avid reader as well as a big fan of Cincinnati Reds baseball. Cecil was preceded in death by parents, Ruby Denton and Marcus Ulry Thompson. Surviving him are his loving wife of 66 years, Jean Thompson; daughter, Becky Thompson; son, Andrew Thompson; brother, Bill Thompson; and nephew, Mark Thompson. In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to, Baptist Spanish Publishing House Foundation, P.O. Box 4255, 7000 Alabama St., El Paso, TX, 79904; Cooperative Baptist Fellowship, global missions fund, 160 Clairemont Ave., Suite 500, Decatur, GA 30030; or Uni WMU Foundation, P.O. Box 11346, Birmingham, AL 35282-8564. There will be a private graveside service. A video of the service will be available. Rose Mortuary www.rosemortuary.com
