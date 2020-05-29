May 30, 1934 - May 27, 2020 Malese Avery Tilley, 85, of Morganton, went to her heavenly home Wednesday, May 27, 2020. Born in Caldwell County, May 30, 1934, she was the daughter of the late Alphonso Avery and Stella Whisnant Avery. She was a life-time member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church, where she taught Sunday school and was a member of the WMU. She was a devoted prayer warrior and loved her church family as her own. A dedicated wife, mother, and grandmother, Malese is survived by her children, Michael Andrew Tilley and Lisa Tilley Burgess; grandson, Bradley Burgess and wife, Kelsie; brothers, Lloyd and Elmer Avery; sisters, Maxine Jenkins and Geneva Ross; two nieces; eight nephews; and a number of extended family. In addition to her parents, Malese was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Garland Tilley; brothers, Gary and Curtis Avery; and a sister, Donnie Avery. Mrs. Tilley will lie-in-state from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, May 30, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, June 1, at Burke Memorial Park with Pastor Dean Hart officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catawba Valley Baptist Church Building Fund, 706 Lenoir Rd., Morganton, NC 28655. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Breaking
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.