December 2, 1929 - April 18, 2020 Mrs. Louise Crawley Toney, 90, of Morganton, lost her battle to Alzheimer's after her 15 year battle at Share Center of Lenoir, Saturday, April 18, 2020. Mrs. Toney was born Dec. 2, 1929, to the late Ivy Crawley, and late Ora Crawley. She was married to John Robert Toney Sr., and spent 67 years with him before his passing. Mrs. Toney will have a private graveside service with her immediate family at Gibbs Wesleyan Chapel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Shaire Center, 1450 Share Center Dr., Lenoir, NC, 28645; or Caldwell Hospice, 902 Kirkwood St., NW, Lenoir, NC, 28645. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

