February 24, 1961 - April 28, 2020 Randey Lee Truett, 59, of Granite Falls, went home to be with the Lord Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at Caldwell UNC Health. He was born in McDowell County Feb. 24, 1961, to Margaret Howell Truett and the late Bobby J. Truett. Randey drove, officiated and worked for several different race teams over the years. He also enjoyed visiting Hickory Motor Speedway and Tri-County Speedway every weekend during race season even if he wasn't participating. Randey was an active member of Dry Ponds Baptist Church, operating the sound booth for services and helped with many community outreach projects. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his grandchildren. In addition to his father, Randey was preceded in death by his wife, Ellen Beane Truett; and his sister, Renee Truett. Other than his mother, he is survived by his daughter, Carri Walker and husband, Jerome; son, Shaun Patton and wife, Elizabeth; grandchildren, Abby, Sarah and John Walker; Caitlyn, Austin, Devan, Logen and Jaxon Patton; brother, Rocky Truett; and many numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. A graveside memorial service will be held for Randey at Dry Ponds Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will have a visitation and service for Randey once the Covid-19 restrictions have been lifted. The family respectfully requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be sent to Dry Ponds Baptist Church, 5235 Union Church Rd., Granite Falls, NC 28630, to be used for outreach projects. Evans Funeral Service & Crematory www.evansfuneralservice.com
