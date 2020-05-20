May 24, 1926 - May 17, 2020 Walter LeRoy Wall, 93, of Morganton, passed away Sunday, May 17, 2020. Born in Burke County, May 24, 1926, he was the son of the late Samuel McDowell Wall and Jessie Whisenant Wall. LeRoy was a 1944 graduate of Morganton High School and served in the U.S. Army Air Forces during World War II. After his discharge, LeRoy and his good friend, Johnny Oxford, ran Clearwater Beach, north of Morganton. One summer there, he met the love of his life, Barbara, when he refused to let her in on a child's ticket and instead made her pay full price. They were happily married for 67 years. After graduating from Lenoir Rhyne College, he began working at Breeden Poultry and Egg. He worked at Breeden, later Case Foods, for over 40 years. He was a runner long before the running craze of the 1970's. It was a habit he picked up in the military and carried on as long as he was physically able. He did not start golfing until later in life, but it became his favorite way to relax and have fun. After he retired, he loved to spend time working in his yard and garden. He picked up numerous hobbies to keep him busy in the winter months, when golf and yard work were not options. He was especially prolific in building elaborate bird houses that his family and friends still cherish. LeRoy was a member of First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed working with friends on the church grounds. This group of men later became known as the Pharaohs, a name penned by ministers Steve Eason and Donovan Drake. Mr. Wall is survived by his daughters, Elizabeth Wall Cobb (Gary) and Leslie Wall Earley (Bob); son, James Douglas Wall (Ria); grandchildren, Jennifer Cobb, Tyler Cobb, Daniel Earley, and Anna Earley; and a number of nieces and nephews who were very special to him and to Barbara. In addition to his parents, LeRoy was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara Constance Bounous Wall; son, John David Wall; granddaughter, Sarah Kathleen Cobb; and siblings, Harry Wall, Bill Wall, and Margaret Gaule. A private graveside service will be held at Forest Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
