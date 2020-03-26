January 18, 1937 - March 23, 2020 Billy Joe Warlick, 83, of Huntington Drive, Hudson, passed away Monday, March 23, 2020, at Frye Regional Medical Center. He was born Jan. 18, 1937, in Burke County to the late Harold and Neva Powell Warlick. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years, Beulah Triplett Warlick; and one son, Joel Lee Warlick. Bill graduated from Drexel High School and earned his associate degree from Lenoir-Rhyne College. He served eight years in the Army National Guard and as an Army Reserve. He began his career in the furniture business as a salesman for Sturchi Brother's Furniture Co., founded and co-owned Brochure Furniture Co., and retired with his "work family" at Quality Furniture Market after 30 years. Bill was a member of the Hibriten Masonic Lodge #262 for 57 years, 3rd degree, A.F. & A.M. He was active in the local community and called the town of Hudson the most beautiful town in the nation. He treasured the community and all the friendships the town gave him. He was friend to many, and never met a stranger. He was a devoted Christian and faithful member of Hudson United Methodist Church, where he was a member of the United Methodist Men. He served on several church committees and taught Sunday school over the years. He cherished the fellowship in the church, enjoyed the church social functions and always looked forward to worshiping with his church family on Sundays. Those left to cherish his memory include his daughter, Andrea Dugan and husband, Tom, of Hudson; brother, Kenneth Warlick of Valdese; niece, Robin and husband, Rob, of Valdese; great-niece, Alicia Fortner and husband, Jared, of Hickory; aunt, Ollie Powell Browning of Valdese; and several cousins whom he absolutely adored and remained close with. Bill will always be with us for there are "Special people in our lives that never leave us even after they are gone." Author unknown Services are postponed at this time. Greer-McElveen Funeral Home and Crematory www.greer-mcelveenfuneralhome.com
