April 4, 1925 - June 3, 2020 Mr. Clyde Gilbert Warren, 95, of Valdese, peacefully passed away June 3, 2020, at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care following a period of declining health. Clyde was born April 4, 1925, in Springfield, Ill., to the late Ross Warren, and late Ethel Sebring Warren. The Warren family moved to Taylorsville during the Great Depression when Clyde was just four years of age. Clyde helped his father and brothers farm. Clyde enlisted in the U.S. Navy and served on the USS Hubbard, for a total of four years and two months. After the war, Clyde attended Barber School in Winston-Salem. In 1948, he received his first job opportunity as a barber, and he was a young man in his twenties at the time. This is when he met his wife, Eloise Lewis. Clyde and Eloise had one son, Michael Dean Warren. After being the owner of East End Barber Shop, and being a barber for 47 years, he retired. In his free time, Clyde enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, cooking, reading his bible, and listening to Gospel and Country music. He was known for his storytelling, humor, and friendliness. Clyde Warren never met a stranger. He was a longtime member of Valdese United Methodist Church, joining back in 1949. He served many capacities at his church. Clyde loved his Lord and Savior, his beloved Sunday school class, and his church family. In addition to his parents, Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Eloise Warren; brothers Robert Warren, Glenn Warren, Garland Warren, and Howard Warren; and one sister, Edna Jolly. Surviving him include his only son, Michael Dean Warren of Valdese; sister Marie Chapman of Stoney Point; 10 nephews and nieces; and his special friend, Cindy Mode. The family will be having a graveside service at 2 p.m., Tuesday June 9, at Burke Memorial Park, with the Rev. Jim King officiating. Michael Dean Warren, and the rest of the family, would like to thank all of the staff at Burke Hospice and Palliative Care in Valdese for the excellent care that his father received during his last days. Clyde said "The staff there are Angels on Earth", and he loved being in their care. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Valdese First United Methodist Church, 217 Saint Germain Ave., SE, Valdese, NC 28690; or Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. www.heritagefuneralservice.com
