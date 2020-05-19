May 15, 2020 Robert Dennis Warren, 67, of Morganton, passed away Friday, May 15, 2020, at Blue Ridge Hospital. Dennis was a native of Haywood County and a son of the late James Robert and Virginia "Ginger" Early Warren. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Melissa Warren, who died in 1996; and a brother, James Earl Warren. Dennis was a carpenter and loved building things and was a talented artist. He and his mother shared a special day, of him being born on her birthday. He is survived by son, Timothy Paul Boston of Bryson City; five siblings, Vivian Warren Bryson and husband, Duane, of Waynesville, Lillian Warren Dellinger of Morganton, Linda Warren Revis of Easley, S.C., Michael Joseph Warren of Hendersonville, Brenda Warren Scott of Canton; and sister-in-law, Joyce Warren of Candler. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Thursday, May 21, in the Canton Chapel of Wells Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. Roy Kilby officiating. Burial will follow at Bethel Community Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:30 to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home, prior to the service. Wells Funeral Homes www.wellsfuneralhome.com
