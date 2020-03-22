September 2, 1943 - March 19, 2020 Claude Ray Whisenant, 76, of Connelly Springs, passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020, at Autumn Care of Drexel following a period of declining health. Claude was born Sept. 2, 1943, in Burke County to the late Michael and Mary Whisenant. He worked as a machine operator in the furniture industry. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Ruth Neely; and brother, Leroy Isaac Whisenant. Survivors include his wife, Betty Whisenant of Connelly Springs; children, Danny Whisenant and wife, Lorinda, of Connelly Springs, Ricky Whisenant of Claremore, Okla., Revonda Maltba of Lenoir, and Melinda Hastings and husband, Ben, of Connelly Springs; sister, Doris Wood; brother, Robert Whisenant; and five grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date. www.heritagefuneralservices.com

