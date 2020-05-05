June 25, 1941 - May 2, 2020 Catherine Sue Whisnant, 78, of Morganton, died Saturday, May 2, 2020, at Catawba Valley Medical Center. Born June 25, 1941, she was the daughter of the late Paul Clark and Bonnie Buff Elmore. Catherine will be remembered as a loving mother, who lived for her children. She is survived by two daughters, Cindy Woody of Morganton and Carla Palmer (Todd) of Bethlehem; one son, Shane Cook (Stephanie) of Valdese; four sisters, Dorothy Crane of Morganton, Renia Burkhart of Morganton, Jettie VanDyke of Morganton, and Debbie Chapmen of Tennessee; three brothers, Sanford Clark of Morganton, Arthur Clark of Morganton, and Steve Clark of Morganton; and six grandchildren, Rachel Palmer, Livia Palmer, Grace Priest, Garrison Cook, Haedyn Priest, and Sarah Cook. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister, Linda Kimbrell. The family will hold a private graveside service at Bethlehem Baptist Cemetery in Taylorsville. www.jenkinsfuneralhome.net

