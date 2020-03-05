February 26, 1932 - March 3, 2020 Laura Ellen Lingafelt Whisnant, 88, of Morganton passed away Tuesday, March 3, 2020. Born in Burke County Feb. 26, 1932, she was the daughter of the late Frank Lingafelt and Iris Franklin Lingafelt. Laura was a homemaker who loved to bake and work in her garden. She was a lifelong member of Catawba Valley Baptist Church. Those left to cherish her memory include her daughter, Nina Whisnant Harding (Garry) of Morganton; grandson, Jeff Harding (Yvonne) of Concord; great-granddaughter, Zoe Harding of Concord; sister, Geneva King; brother, Alex Lingafelt (Nina); sister-in-law, Betty Lingafelt; and a number of nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Laura was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, Vernon Whisnant; brothers, Delbert and Fred Lingafelt; sisters, Rachel Allman, Louise Coffey, Virginia Carpenter, and Ethel Morrison; and brothers-in-law, Warren Allman, W.C. Coffey, J.C. Carpenter, Willie Morrison, and Bronson King. The family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m., Friday, March 6, at Sossoman Funeral Home. A graveside service will follow at 11:30 a.m., in Burke Memorial Park with Pastor Paul Carlson officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Burke Hospice and Palliative Care, 1721 Enon Rd., Valdese, NC 28690. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.