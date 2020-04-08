April 9, 1929 - April 5, 2020 Beatrice Biggerstaff Williams, 90, of Morganton, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Sunday, April 5, 2020. Born April 9, 1929, in McDowell County, she was a daughter of the late Paul Cole Biggerstaff and Ruth Lee Houk Biggerstaff. Mrs. Williams was a loving mother, sister, and fantastic grandmother to her granddaughters. She was known by her siblings as "Sis." Mrs. Williams retired from Burke County Board of Elections, and was a member of First Baptist Church. In addition to her parents, Beatrice was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Isaac Williams; son, Samuel "Sammy" Alexander Williams; brother, Lawrence Biggerstaff; and sisters, Tina Clontz and Betty Causby. Those surviving include her son, Jeffrey Paul Williams; granddaughters, Melissa Clark (Jeff), Beth Siegel (Thomas), Katie Williams, and Cassidy Williams; stepgranddaughters, Sharon Ghebali and Tracey McGinnis; and great-grandchildren, Nola Siegle, Gracie Clark, Mattis Clark, and Jackson Clark. She is also survived by sisters, Bertha Bradshaw, Brenda Kemp, Barbara Wise, and Becky Ligon; brothers, Tom Biggerstaff, Larry "Puff" Biggerstaff, and Randy Biggerstaff; and many nephews and nieces. Mrs. Williams will lie in state from 1 to 3 p.m., Thursday, April 9, at Sossoman Funeral Home. The family will have a private service at a later date. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
