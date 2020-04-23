August 12, 1925 - April 22, 2020 Fred Kyle Williams, 94, of Morganton, passed away Wednesday, April 22, 2020. Born in Stuart, Va., Aug. 12, 1925, he was the son of Fred Emmett Williams and Calla Kyle Scott Williams. Fred served in the U.S. Navy during World War WII from 1943 to 1946. He was on the U.S.S. Carlson (DE - 9) in the Pacific. He was an active member of Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church until his health prevented him from attending. He taught the adult SS classes at both QMPC and Lawrenceville Presbyterian Church in Lawrenceville, Ga. Mr. Williams enjoyed riding and breaking horses on his farms in Colorado and Georgia. He was an avid reader, loved Civil War history, and was a collector of good western novels. Mr. Williams traveled the Rocky Mt. states as territory manager for Barwick Industries. Later he owned and operated his own carpet manufacturing companies in both Norcross and Reseca, Ga. He later became a broker and commercial real estate sales agent for ReMax Gwinnett, Inc., in Atlanta, before starting his own company, Williams Domain, which he operated from his home in Snellville, Ga. He retired, after 63 years of employment, when he and his wife moved to North Carolina in 2002. Survivors include his wife, Betty Spainhour Williams of the home; two children, Scott Williams (Janice) of Dalton, Ga., and Heather Williams Sims (Ryan) of Seattle, Wash.; three grandchildren, Kyle Williams, Anna Scott Williams, and Mark Starling; two great-grandchildren, Alowynne and Marek Starling; two half sisters, Betsy Conner and Emma Hughes (Bobby) of Virginia; one nephew, Butch Balasco; one niece, Susan Balasco. In addition to his parents, Fred was preceded in death by his first wife, Violet Mizzelle Williams; two daughters, Ginger Starling and Amanda Kyle Williams; brothers, Vernon and Byron; and a sister, Susan Dorothy Balasco. The family will have a private graveside service at Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to Quaker Meadows Presbyterian Church, 2628 Hwy. 181 N, Morganton, NC 28655 or the charity of your choice. The family would like to say thanks for the extra special care given to Fred to the staff at the Berkeley and also, Beth Joseph at Medi Home Hospice in Newland. Sossoman Funeral Home and Crematory Center is assisting the family with the arrangements. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
