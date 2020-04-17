October 2, 1933 - April 7, 2020 This community became a little less friendly when Johnnie Henry Wilson, 86, died on April 7, 2020 at Autumn Care of Drexel. Born in McDowell County on October 2, 1933, Mr. Wilson lived in western North Carolina and Baltimore, Maryland during his lifetime. He worked in a variety of occupations, including making moonshine when he was young. He was known delightfully for the tall stories he could tell and the songs he would sing. He possessed a quick wit, had a repertoire of original sayings and loved country music. He was most proud of having met Elvis Presley who he said was friendly and strong enough to pick up a car by himself. Mr. Wilson was one of those men who after you met him, you never forgot him. He was loyal to those he cared about and often said, "Jesus is our brother." He had no doubt that he would spend eternity with Jesus and His Heavenly Father. Mr. Wilson appreciated the daily lunches he received from Meals on Wheels and enjoyed the visits by the volunteers who delivered them. Therefore, memorials can be made to support their work so other seniors can receive the needed assistance. Please send to Burke County Meals on Wheels, 501 North Green Street, Morganton, NC 28655. No services are planned for Mr. Wilson. A special thank you to Burke Hospice for their care of Mr. Wilson during his final weeks. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
