March 22, 1932 - April 10, 2020 Mary Clontz Wilson, 88, of Morganton, went home, Friday, April 10, 2020. Born in Burke County, March 22, 1932, she was the daughter of the late E.J. Clontz and Cora Dale Clontz. Mary was a member of Salem United Methodist Church. She worked at Southern Bell and retired from Shadowline. She was a loving and devoted mother and grandmother and enjoyed traveling to the beach. Mary is survived by her daughters, Sandra Perkins Durain (John) of Morganton and Lisa Perkins Walker (Randy) of Gamewell; grandchildren, Eric Crump, Beth Dennis, and Kevin Perkins; eight great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; brother, Van Clontz; sisters, Joyce Cagle, Clara Hunt, Connie Pressler, Trudy Williams; and Reba Lingafeldt; and her long-time companion, Bob Ollis. In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her first husband, the Rev. Ned Perkins; second husband, Alfred E. Wilson; son, Kenneth Allen Perkins; brothers, Norvin, George, Wayne, and Johnny Clontz; and sister, Nell Kelley. A private graveside service will be held at Salem United Methodist Church. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Kidney Foundation or to Salem United Methodist Church. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
