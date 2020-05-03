April 3, 1930 - April 24, 2020 Joyce Dale Rockett Yancey, 90, passed away peacefully at her residence Sunday, April 24, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born April 3, 1930, in Conover, to the late Clyde Hubbard and Zoline Gilbert Rockett of Conover. She was preceded in death by her husband, John Alvin Yancey; brothers, Bob and Steve Rockett of Conover; and her son, Tony Yancey (Carol) of Marion. Joyce was baptized and confirmed at Concordia Lutheran Church in Conover and attended Newton-Conover High School. She worked as a teacher's assistant at Freedom High School and in the adult GED program at Western Piedmont Community College. Fondly known as "Momma Joyce" to all who knew her, she was a wonderful homemaker who devoted her whole life to her family. She spent endless hours watching her children and grandchildren play sports and cooking many delicious meals. She was an enthusiastic Tarheel fan and bridge player, and an active member of the First United Methodist Church in Morganton. Survivors include her children, John Yancey (Anne), Lana Deal (Gene), Jeff Yancey (Cindy) and Clay Yancey (Liz); grandchildren, John Yancey Jr. (McCall), Catherine Brookes (Kevin), Jackie Jensen (Gary), Robert Yancey (Liz), Shane Nelson (Stephanie), Brian Nelson (Christian), Sam Yancey (Abby), Todd Yancey (Alicia), Rainer Butler, Rhiannon Butler, Lansing Butler; great-grandchildren, Caroline Yancey, Claire Yancey, John Yancey III, Wilson Brookes, John Brookes, Jessica Ketner (Andrew), Jordan Gowan (Nathan), Jaie Jensen, Ben Yancey, Will Yancey, Luke Nelson, Brailey Nelson, Beckett Nelson, Matthew Nelson, Isaac Yancey, Reuben Yancey; great-great-grandchildren, Ellie Gowan and Sawyer Gowan; and sister, Camille Sperati. A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Yancey family would like to express a heartfelt thank you to Burke Hospice for all of their assistance in keeping Momma Joyce at home as she wanted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Burke Hospice; or First United Methodist Church of Morganton. Sossoman Funeral Home www.sossomanfh.com
Tags
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, please click here to place your notice. You can also contact us at 888-220-4265 or email obits@morganton.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your Google, Facebook, Yahoo or AOL account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
THANK YOU for helping us ensure that all guest book entries are positive and considerate. If you see a negative or inappropriate comment, please click on the link in the comment to report it, and a staff member will follow up immediately.