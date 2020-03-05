July 25, 1966 - March 3, 2020 Cynthia Diane Young, 53, of Hickory, died Tuesday, March 3, 2020. The Young family has entrusted arrangements to Jenkins Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Newton.

To plant a tree in memory of Cynthia Young as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

