The title of this column, “This Is the Day,” could not be more applicable on any other day of the year than today, March 6. For 93 years, now in 130 countries around the world, people, mostly women, will come from virtually every culture, race, religion, socioeconomic background and language to pray for peace and unity,
Today is The World Day of Prayer.
It all began in Brooklyn in 1887 when a handful of women formulated the idea but it received a major boost when, in 1922, women from two Protestant denominations banded together despite their theological differences to pray. Slowly it expanded to other Christian groups and then to Canada. During the 1930s, there were women in England who joined in. Then after the Second Vatican Council, Catholic women also became a part of the movement, and — well, you can see where this is going. Eventually, women in Asia, South America, Africa, all over the world were praying and not just Christian ladies. Women of other faiths also were petitioning God as they understood the creator.
Each year a theme is selected and all the prayers are requested to concentrate on its subject matter. This year the focus is upon a reading from the New Testament in which Jesus addresses an invalid man to “Rise up! Take up your bed and walk!”
The appropriateness of this admonition from the Lord lies in the response of the religious leaders observing the miraculous healing. One must consider that the restoration of the lame man’s ambulatory ability occurred on the Sabbath.
The self-righteous, religiously minded reasoned that healing was an act of labor and such ran contrary to their religiosity (I use that term sarcastically because I consider their conduct as a stick-in-the-mud behavior and not an act of faith.).
We know that Jesus committed other religious law violations (e.g., he gleaned grain on the Sabbath.) and taught that “The Sabbath was made for man, not man for the Sabbath.”
But all of that is beside the more important point which is that those religious bigots could not see how God was immensely enhancing a poor man’s life by restoring his health. No longer would he be a beggar at the mercy of the charitable strangers but would be able to earn a living and go on with a normal life. However, they were hung up on their fanatically narrowed vision of the world which blinded them to God’s love.
Even more important, we must ask ourselves, isn’t it possible for us to be just as guilty?
There are some, hopefully very few, who take a dim attitude toward people of differing understandings of faith praying together. Hung up in their own understanding of a world where to be “correct” everyone must be just as they are, they fail to see the larger picture of God’s love for all.
When Jesus encountered a man who could not walk, his compassion overrode religion’s limitation. He not only saw the good that could be done, he acted on it.
As the old preacher said to me half a century ago, “Religion is man reaching up to God. Christianity is God reaching down to man.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.