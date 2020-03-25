We were all caught off guard at the speed of events over the last two weeks. Toilet paper flew off shelves, and then, the next day, there were 2,000 confirmed cases nationwide.
That’s when the churches started canceling, and then it was 3,000. Schools shut down — 6,000 cases. And then the bars and restaurants shuttered, as COVID-19 crept closer — Watauga County, Lincoln, Catawba — 40,000 cases!
Our national conversation these days is dominated by concepts we hardly gave a passing thought to just a few weeks ago. It’s easy to get caught up in the madness, and in many ways, it’s responsible. In times like these, we must stay informed and take every possible precaution, but it’s also important to sit back for a moment and take stock of where we are right now.
Look at Italy and Spain, for example. By now, you’ve probably seen the videos of quarantined Europeans singing, dancing, even exercising together from the relative safety of their balconies. In this age of social distancing, many are sharing meaningful moments with their neighbors for the first time in years. I have to admit, a small part of me wishes I lived in one of those quarantined Italian cities right now.
Even here in Burke County, countless school system employees, churches, nonprofits and ordinary citizens are stepping up to look after one another during this crisis. We are checking on our elderly neighbors, making sure families who rely on school lunches won’t go without, and finding creative ways for life to go on when, at least for now, it almost certainly won’t be able to go on as it always has.
In Philippians 4:13, the Apostle Paul famously writes, “I can do all things through him who strengthens me.” Many of us have heard this verse quoted in football games or seen it tattooed on the arm of an MMA fighter. But if you back up a few verses, you realize Paul didn’t write this verse about scoring a touchdown or beating your opponent into a coma.
“I have learned to be content, whatever the circumstances.” Paul writes in verse 11. He’s talking about us right here and right now.
Paul wrote Philippians from prison — perhaps even while chained to a Roman guard. Even though he was wrongly imprisoned, Paul writes that he rejoices over his situation — that’s right, he rejoices over it. Paul says his chains served to advance the gospel. Churches he had previously ministered in were strengthened and encouraged through his letters — even his captors heard about Jesus.
Paul could have gotten caught up in the madness. He could have hung his head and said, “Welp, I guess that’s it. I’ve done all I can do.” Instead, he confidently strode out onto his balcony, singing at the top of his lungs — metaphorically, of course. He had found the secret to being content in any situation, and he wasn’t about to waste it.
Many of us also are finding the secret to flourishing in any and every situation. For the first time in a long time, we feel the importance of social interaction even if, for now, we’ll have to experience it at a distance. We miss the opportunity of going to church, rather than resenting the obligation. We’re remembering that the world doesn’t revolve around us. We’re picking up food and medicine for those who are the most high-risk. We are even exploring ways that we can become a more compassionate and unified society. Have you noticed the partisan bickering dropping from unbearable to moderately obnoxious over the past few weeks?
So, to my friends and neighbors beyond the walls of the quasi-prison cell I once called my home, my challenge is simple. One day, hopefully in the not-too-distant future, life will return to something we’ll call normal. We will go outside again, and the needs around us will stop jumping up and down for our attention. We’ll go back to work and get busy again, and we’ll develop a brand new list of things we don’t have time for. But when that happens, when our physical isolation is lifted, let’s not mentally and emotionally isolate ourselves again. Let’s not spiritually isolate ourselves from the hunger for the transcendent that many of us are rediscovering during these days. Let’s hang on to this moment; let’s not forget the way we feel right now.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.