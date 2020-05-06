We seem to have this idea that for someone to say anything about anything, they must first achieve some kind of moral perfection in that area.
For example, I’d better not mention anything about Styrofoam cups if I’ve ever, in my 41 years on this Earth, thrown a piece of gum or a cigarette butt out the car window. Or, if I comment on sexual morality, I better have never even taken one sideways glance at a woman.
This kind of thinking makes my job difficult, because one of the ways I make a living is coming up with things to write about. Holding myself to this standard, however, leaves me with a pretty short list of topics. So, I have two options: I can either limit my column to reviewing restaurants and new Netflix shows, or I can deal with the guilt that comes with giving advice I’ve not always been able to follow.
In 1 Samuel 12, the prophet Samuel faces a similar situation. His people have sinned by rejecting God as their supreme leader, asking for a “king like the nations.” It’s a cultural problem we in the 21st-century Democratic West have trouble relating to, but all we really need to understand here is that the people are guilty. The people of God have rejected God, and how can you go on being the people of God after something like that?
In verse 19, they finally recognize their guilt and ask Samuel to pray for them. Samuel’s response is one of those brilliant nuggets of transcendent wisdom that has kept me going through more than 20 years of failures, successes, missteps and masterpieces.
“Do not be afraid,” Samuel said. “You have done all this evil; yet do not turn away from the Lord, but serve the Lord with all your heart.”
The first thing that strikes me about his response is that he doesn’t minimize the people’s guilt.
“You’ve done evil,” Samuel said. “You’re guilty, and God should probably just rid the universe of you right now, but don’t be afraid. Don’t turn away. Keep going, because God is good even in those moments when you are not.”
The second thing that strikes me is that Samuel never calls them to a second-class type of participation. Instead, je wholeheartedly welcomes them back into the presence and the service of God.
“Serve the Lord with all your heart,” Samuel said. “You are not disqualified. You are not forever marked with some kind of spiritual scarlet letter. You are fully restored without any reservations.”
It’s easy to assume that just because someone writes a column called “Uplifted in Faith,” their life must be an uninterrupted string of glorious triumphs. But “Uplifted in Faith” is not who I am all the time. It’s definitely what I’m striving for — it’s the person I want to be.
If I’m completely candid, however, some weeks, I’m feeling less like “Uplifted in Faith” and more like “Why Can I be Such a Jerk Sometimes?” or “Everything Hurts, and I Don’t Know Why I even Get Out of Bed Anymore.”
These moments are ones when Samuel speaks the loudest. It’s easy to assume that other people have it all together. It’s easy to think that, by this point, I should have it all together too. And maybe I should. Perhaps I should have conquered all these demons by now, but the disappointing reality is that I haven’t, and most likely, you haven’t either.
There are two ways people like us can deal with this disappointment. We can either wallow in it and let it drive us deeper into despair, or we can take Samuel’s advice. We’re not OK, and that’s a problem, but don’t lose heart. God is kind and gracious and compassionate. You are not disqualified. Just like the people in Samuel’s day, God will welcome you back without hesitation. So don’t disqualify yourself, and, perhaps even more important, don’t disqualify others.
I have no right to view someone else as a second-class citizen or a second-rate Christian. That right is reserved for God alone, and God’s message to others, even those I don’t like, is the same as it is to me.
“Do not be afraid. Yes, you may have done evil, but don’t turn away. Continue serving the Lord with all your heart.”
