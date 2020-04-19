What you don’t know won’t hurt you – or will it? That’s the question many people are asking after the Burke County Health Department announced last week that it no longer would be releasing to the public the names of long-term care facilities that have positive cases or outbreaks of COVID-19.
The decision came after some workers at facilities reported they were threatened when out in public, which is incomprehensible for anyone to do to those who are faced with working on the frontlines during these trying times.
We sympathize with the challenges these health care workers from any facility are facing and reporting of outbreaks at facilities isn’t meant to publicly shame them for having cases. But when we have a pandemic that threatens the lives of the public, governments have a responsibility to inform people of where the threats exist.
In late March, the BCHD also announced that they would no longer report the number of people in the county who’d been tested for coronavirus. Instead, the county urged residents who were experiencing symptoms to self-quarantine and call their health care provider but not to seek out a test in order to help stop the spread of the virus to health care workers and hi-risk individuals.
At a time when the public has been placed under a Stay-At-Home Order by Gov. Roy Cooper and asked to practice social distancing when they are in public, it’s clear that officials at all levels are aware of the seriousness of COVID-19 in our state. With each report of a new case or a death – Burke County has reported 68 cases and five deaths associated with the novel coronavirus – officials reiterate how important it is to follow the governor’s orders and to self-quarantine if they have symptoms. But when people can contract the virus and be asymptomatic, there’s no way to know who may be spreading the virus in the community.
When the public doesn’t have facts regarding the number of outbreaks in facilities and numbers of people who have been tested, then there’s no way to know the severity of the virus in our communities.
This leads many people not to take this situation seriously due to a false sense of security and makes them less likely to follow the guidelines offered by state health officials. Evidence of this can be found at large local retailers where people have flocked to in recent weeks, so much so that Cooper had to put further restrictions on these businesses. The additional restrictions include the number of people who could be in a store at one time and requiring social distancing markers inside.
One need not look further than the outbreak at Neuse Correctional Facility in Goldsboro, N.C. to see how quickly the virus can spread when people are in close proximity to one another. The outbreak at the facility led officials with the N.C. Department of Public Safety to relocate inmates to other facilities such as the Burke County CRV, as was disclosed by reporter Sharon McBrayer on today’s front page.
But even within the NCDPS, staff members who test positive with the virus are not required to report that to the department. John Bull, communications officer/adult correction for NCDPS, told The News Herald on Tuesday that staff positives are a matter between themselves and their primary care physicians. He said while the Department of Public Safety is trying to keep an eye on any staff testing positive, it’s a personal matter. A staff member may, or not, tell the department if they test positive, Bull said.
Not informing the public of staff members at prisons who test positive, especially in an environment where it’s difficult to keep populations separated, not only puts other staff workers and inmate populations at risk, but it also endangers the public.
On Saturday, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reported 6,140 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state and 164 deaths. It also reported that 76,211 tests had been administered in the state. With a population of around 10.5 million, the testing numbers represents less than 1 percent of the population. That number hardly shows the reality of how many people could be infected.
If county, state and national officials want people to take this virus seriously then they have a responsibility to be forthcoming with the numbers of positive cases and numbers tested and the location of outbreaks. It also must step up its efforts to test people so we have a more accurate assessment of how widespread this in our communities. Withholding information does a disservice to the public since they aren’t being given the facts to be able to make informed decisions regarding their safety and the safety of others.
Sadly, too many people do not take the threat seriously and are going about their business as usual. But it’s not business as usual when there is a threat among us that targets some of the most vulnerable population in our society.
Everyone in our state and around the county is eager for the Stay-At-Home Orders to be lifted so that we can begin to rebuild our lives and regain our freedoms. But what exactly will that look like when we are aware of how easily this virus spreads and have so few facts on who possibly could be infected?
With COVID-19, it’s very clear that what you don’t know won’t only hurt you, it could be deadly. That’s why it’s imperative that governments at all levels do more than just tell us to stay at home and keep our distance. They need to provide the information and testing that can give us reassurance that the threat has lessened to a degree in which we can reopen safely and not be a threat to ourselves and our neighbors.
