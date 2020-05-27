I surf the Net more these days because I, like many people, elect to remain virtually homebound because of the pandemic. The other day, I discovered a host of websites that list fibs adults tell children.
Most of these “little white lies” are connected to discipline, however loosely, but many are popular misconceptions that are repeated as if they were absolute truths.
Here are some of my favorites (with personal commentary, of course).
Reading in the dark will make you go blind. Not true, but it does no good to point out that Abraham Lincoln read by firelight and he wasn’t blind. Parents aren’t always amenable to childish retorts, especially when it’s past their (the parents’) bedtime.
Twinkies last forever. That’s not true, although one university has saved one for about 40 years and it’s still there. It’s hard and gray, but still about the same size.
A friend of mine once took a cheap hot dog and impaled it on his car antenna. It stayed there for months without deteriorating much. It attracted flies until it dried. It did finally go away, however, when his daddy yanked it off and told him he was tired of getting teased because “my son is a nut.”
I am not telling on myself, by the way.
We use only 10 percent of our brain. Not really. The brain makes everything go. No part ever sleeps. The misconception has credence because all of us know folks who act as if they use – maybe – 10 percent of their thought capacity.
I you have never seen people like that, you haven’t been watching the evening news.
Bats are blind. T’ain’t so. They see better that you and me. But their secret weapon is echolocation. I love that word. Never was able to work it into a Scrabble game.
Wait 30 minutes after eating before you go swimming. That’s another falsehood that might be based on what appears to be common sense, because many people are motion-impaired when they stuff their guts.
I believe the swim thing is perpetuated by adults who want a break from playing lifeguard. The time kids have to wait after eating – from crackers to a cheeseburger and fries – can stretch up to two hours. This I know from experience.
If you swallow that watermelon seed, a watermelon vine will grow out of your nose. Or your mouth or your ears or someplace else. The warning applies to all melons. So, the petulant child retorts, why don’t tomatoes grow out of our stomachs?
The quick-thinking adult will answer “Because of the acid.” Whew. Then comes “Name somebody with a nose vine. I wanna see a picture.”
If you drink from the faucet or the outdoor hose, a lizard (or snake, or worm or frog) will slither out and slide down your throat. Well of course that’s not true. Many kids in my generation knew of one consequence, though. If you suck water out of faucet or hose after a warning, you just might get a stinging sensation on your backside.
Elephants are scared of mice. Yeah, sure. Do you know what the fuzzy stuff is between elephants’ toes? Slow mice.
You never have to clean your coffee pot or brew machine. I heard this on several occasions. The idea is that not cleaning a coffee pot makes the coffee taste better. This is a premise you hear only from men.
My grandfather drank coffee all the time. He would get up in the middle of the night for a cup. He always slept real good. He kept his coffee pot clean on the inside and polished on the outside. So I asked him about the dirty coffee pot tale.
All he said was “Lazy and no’count.” That was good enough for me.
If you pluck a hair from your head, two will grow back in its place. What? Why don’t bald-headed people know that? There is a codicil: If you pluck out a hair and curse it, all your hair will fall out. Aha!
If you sing before breakfast, you’ll cry before supper. That utterly ridiculous statement probably was started by some old codger who always got up grumpy and didn’t want to hear anything at all. From anyone.
Such stuff defies science, logic and common sense. However, sometimes we arrive at unsteady paradoxes, especially at night.
Consider these two time-tested notions.
If a rooster crows at night, somebody will die. On the other hand, if you see a shooting star, somebody has already died.
Therefore, taking both ideas together, I guess sleepwalking roosters are responsible for meteors.
How did science miss that one?
Reach Larry Clark at wryturlc@yahoo.com.
