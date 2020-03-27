I took time off from writing. Maybe it was a way of avoiding responsibility. Maybe it was being overwhelmed by the last few weeks’ worth of circumstances. Maybe it was the day-to-day that simply forced me to think about my careers differently. The bottom line was that what our nation, our world is dealing with in the COVID-19 crisis is unprecedented and a bit overwhelming. So, I didn’t write.
I wanted to write a review of the movies and TV shows I’ve been watching while trying to stay at home. I wanted to write about the music I was listening to — and there’s been a lot of that, for sure. I get a little crazed about the politics of the crisis (seriously, folks! If what you have to say on social media doesn’t save lives or connect people, then you are doing damage no matter how right you think you are about the issues at hand). In all of these, I personally felt like it would do harm to write as if everything was just “situation normal, ” but it would also do harm to blow up a piece about how messed up we get in a crisis. So, I didn’t write.
When the school shutdown was announced, I immediately called school principals, counselors and social workers to find out what they knew about feeding the “free lunch” kids. At first there was chaos, but eventually the public school system came up with a decent plan. My church, which has a lot of elderly members, was ready to empower me to do whatever seemed best for the neighborhood. I partnered with another area church to put together a one-time food bank, but it was an imperfect plan to meet the need that started emerging. Every day our after school program has been giving out about 100 boxed meals. Trying to test my church’s capacity, I got some church ladies to make Brunswick stew meals that three of us could take to feed about 63 homeless people. The need that started emerging was food … but it’s becoming unemployment … and it’s going to have so many layers of complication that will affect so many … So, I didn’t write.
I started reading more poetry than usual. Every morning I’ve been waking up and going out to the porch to read and sort of meditate. You know, if you take the time to give a poem room to move around in your imagination, it’s actually pretty awesome? Really! And because I know that we human beings are weird this way, I knew that my Facebook friends might watch a video I make before they’ll sit down with a poem in front of them — I’ve started video recording myself reading them to post on social media and my friends actually seem grateful. We need to connect with each other. But I didn’t write.
I felt sort guilty about not writing like I should with all of this free time on my hands, but then every time I thought about writing, it was time to get a flyer translated or to fuss at my kids for not mowing the grass or, worse, for thinking this was a good week to get some friends together. It was weird feeling like I wanted my kids to volunteer to make sandwiches to help pack food boxes, but at the same time insisting that they understand how important it is to practice social distancing. So, I didn’t write.
Now that I’m sitting down to write, I realize that in order to do no harm, this isn’t the time for me to speak my mind about politics, which includes the silliness of what to call the coronavirus. In order to do no harm, I can’t sound like I’m minimizing the very real threat COVID-19 presents.
In order to do good, though, I can write about how confusing this time is. I should write about the harsh needs that are emerging. Doing good so often involves doing nothing that seems productive, but that might still serve some purpose. Prayer is like that. So is listening to music. So is playing with your dog. So is turning off the television and just talking with your family, or calling your friends, or teaching your family to landscape or redo your bathroom or kitchen. Cooking together is interesting. It has even occurred to me that it does good for people to connect to each other, to know how someone else is managing the confusion of fears and needs and boredom. So I started writing.
News Herald Correspondent Jonathan Henley is a United Methodist pastor, former host of Road Signs radio show, and a music fan. He writes a weekly column for The News Herald. Contact him at roadsignsradio@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.