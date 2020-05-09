After nearly two months of a stay-at-home order from governor and strict social distancing guidelines proposed by the president, folks are rightly scared about some of the implications of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. People are dying, the job economy is tanking, people’s crazy is starting to show, and things that we are used to bringing us together are cancelled until further notice. It’s challenging the notion of “normal” all around the world, but maybe it’s good to let go of some of the old ways and recalibrate.
To keep things in perspective, we are fast approaching 100,000 people killed by COVID-19 in the U.S. alone. That’s 100,000 individual stories ended, to say nothing of the impact on those families. For all of the rest of what can be said about this time period, nothing is as important as considering the loss of life. Don’t lose sight of the fact that the suffering and grief are real, beyond politics or other petty and temporary concerns that might seem so urgent. This truly is a crisis about life and death.
Our inability to keep that in perspective shows just how spiritually sick we were before the crisis began—some people actually live as if life is only as valuable as the market value of what one produces. In other words, some would have us be mere commodities whose value can only be found in our jobs. Sadly, some of us have believed that. The real dangers of COVID-19, however, could remind us that a human soul is worth so much more than dollars. The distorted modern capitalist lie (which actually originated in Marxism) is that economy matters more than anything. This could be the chance to value our neighbors and our own selves over our economy. Maybe, if we started to value ourselves, “love thy neighbor as thyself” might start to mean something again.
That’s not to minimize the importance of the economy, however. People really are and will suffer as a result of the economy being shut down for so long. The truth is that big companies could absorb almost the entire brunt of any economic hit they might take simply by trimming what they pay their executives. Wouldn’t it be nice if this crisis challenged them to value employees and customers more than profits? The big corporations don’t need or deserve governmental support.
The people who do are the hair dressers, tree farmers, small restaurants, music venues, pubs, shops, small private colleges, and other small businesses that depend on human interaction for their revenue. That’s to say nothing of the stadium workers who can’t work because the venues aren’t open. These are the real people who truly make America great. So when you buy things don’t order from the big chain restaurants or the big box stores. Show that we are all in this together and order from the local restaurant, the small shop, your local record store (am I the only one who still buys vinyl?), and your locally run hardware store. Maybe even anonymously drop off a donation of cash to those whose jobs disappeared or to the business that has been closed too long. Maybe, if you are a landlord, you forgive (not merely delay) rental debts. We are in this together … which easily gets lost when people get scared, angry, and bored. That when the conspiracy theories start. Human nature is nothing if not predictable, so it’s not that I didn’t anticipate the cloak-and-dagger types coming out, it’s just that I’m kind of bored with their predictability, their anger, and their fear — no matter how well-produced the YouTube video is. Their wild inconsistencies would be kind of funny, if it wasn’t so freaking annoying, to hear their incessant and snow-flake theories. But irony, though lost on the angry, scared, and bored, is never dead.
For example, nobody is moving to take away the right to worship, but in this weird period of our history, those with overblown persecution complexes are convinced. Maybe a perspective change is in order. As a pastor, I’m certain that it’s good for the church to have to recalibrate and ask ourselves if we can’t do things more faithfully, more effectively. For sure, we’re used to thinking that one hour a week determines our effectiveness, but what if our feeding of those in need is better worship than any praise band with skinny-jeans can ever produce? Maybe COVID-19 is a favor to churches because it’s forcing us to ask what’s most important for us to be about. If you’re bored, try reading the book of James — it’s short and won’t take long, but it will make you answer some hard questions about your church and your own life.
We don’t need more silly theories. We need people willing to live out our best virtues.
Perhaps, we all need to question our priorities and norms. The COVID-19 crisis can be a chance for true renewal, the kind every politician promises but that none can ever deliver. Rather than complaining that things aren’t normal, we might take this as a chance to see things differently, to correct some of the things we didn’t like in ourselves, to confront the uncomfortable truths about who we are as individuals and as a people. We need to be in deep grief for those who have died, but let us not grieve the death of some of our bad habits. We need to recalibrate.
News Herald Correspondent Jonathan Henley is a United Methodist pastor, former host of Road Signs radio show, and a music fan. He writes a weekly column for The News Herald. Contact him at roadsignsradio@gmail.com.
