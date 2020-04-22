I was so sorry to read in the newspaper Thursday that workers at local health care facilities “have reported being harassed and threatened...”
Recently Grace Hospital and Grace Heights treated my brother for pneumonia. His Down’s syndrome and Alzheimer’s, his fear of strangers and inability to understand, as well as his loud protests, made him an exceptionally difficult patient during an especially difficult time.
Yet he received excellent care at both places. He did not get COVID-19 though it raged around him. Nurses, doctors, and other health care workers contacted us frequently, let us know what was going on with him and asked us numerous questions. They wanted to know how they could make him more comfortable and less frightened.
When I called, they answered graciously. An ICU nurse sang Jesus Loves Me and other songs with him, another discovered he liked the DVD “Frozen.” At Grace Heights, a CNA, went to great efforts to help him call me and held the phone for him for a long time, comforting him in the background. Her co-workers said his “face lit up” when she entered the room. A nurse at Grace Hospital, thinking my brother might die that night, worked hard and at length to set up a Zoom conference for him with me. Thanks to her efforts, I did see and talk with him.
I’ve read the COVID-19 rules (which keep changing) and would like to give my heartfelt thank you to everyone who took care of him even as they risked their own lives as they fought an impossible disease.
