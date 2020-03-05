Domestic homicide is running rampant in NC with an average of more than one death a week. It will continue to get worse unless NC state senators and representatives step up to get domestic homicides added to the list of 11 requirements, at least one of which has to be met for the state Das to seek the death penalty.
It is reasonable to believe even then it would get plea bargained down to life without parole. About 95% of criminal cases get pleas bargains, but this would be better than the second-degree murder conviction that our granddaughter’s killer got for the first-degree premeditated murder he committed. Did you know that as NC death penalty is now written, that premeditated, intentional murder cannot be prosecuted under the death penalty unless an aggravating factor is present.
Here is a list of those factors:
1. The murder was committed by an incarcerated defendant.
2. The defendant was previously convicted of a capital felony.
3. The defendant was previously convicted of a violent felony.
4. The murder was committed to prevent arrest or to effect an escape.
5. The murder was committed during the commission of a specified felony
6. The murder was committed for pecuniary gain.
7. The murder was committed to hinder a governmental function or the enforcement of the law.
8. The murder was committed against a law enforcement officer or specified others
9. The murder was especially heinous, atrocious or cruel. (Shooting in the face at close range did not qualify.)
10. The defendant created a great risk of death to more than one person by a hazardous weapon.
11. The murder was part of the defendant’s course of violent conduct toward another person or persons.
The state needs to add No. 12 to the list which should read any domestic premeditated murder with no other factors required.
Please help by going to Change.org and sign petition “Caitlyn’s Law make domestic violence homicide.” As of Feb. 17, there were 1,022 signatures.
N.C. justice system must get tougher on all domestic violence.
