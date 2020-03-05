Recently I was privileged to speak at the County Commissioner's meeting before the vote on making Burke Country a 2nd Amendment sanctuary county. We who supported this being passed realize this was a symbolic distinction but one that sent a clear message. As a supporter I have and remain open to ways that prevent criminals from obtaining weapons provided they do not affect those of us who only want to protect themselves. There was a notion put forth by a dissenter who spoke that suggested the right to bear arms was limited to only a "Well regulated militia" suggesting that the average person were not. The founders chose their words carefully and had they wanted that limit they would have included words to make that clear.
The phrase was intended to endorse such a group but not to limit the right to only them. Evidence of that is included in Federalist papers along with the fact that every Amendment to the Constitution was written for individual rights. They never gave rights to a group that were not given to individuals. It took years to ratify the Constitution and the states would have never signed off on a part that would retroactively made their firearms unlawful. In those days if a person did not possess a firearm they had no way to hunt and defend themselves. The founders also realized that weapons would evolve over time and so there was no mention of this being limited to weapons of the 18th century despite assertions that anti-gun enthusiasts suggest.
