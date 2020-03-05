W. Durant has said: “Before a great civilization is destroyed from without, it must first be destroyed from within.”
Our American foundation was built upon models and standards that have passed the pragmatic test. However, the termites are gradually eating away at our foundation. The vermin in the D.C. deep swamp are attacking Americans who love and respect our American heritage.
Herewith are examples which lead to destruction of our foundation:
1. Our Judeo-Christian cultural heritage is being replaced by humanism and moral relativism.
2. 2. Anti-Semitism is running rampant across the world, even in America. Historically, America has blessed Jews. Genesis 12:3 says: “And I bless them that bless thee, and curse him that curseth thee; and in thee shall all families of the earth be blessed.” This was God’s promise to Abraham, patriarch of all Jews. World history attests to the truth of this promise. For example, America has been blessed beyond measure for blessing Jews. Adoph Hitler’s Germany murdered 6 million Jews during World War II. Today, there is a revival to persecute and murder Jews. Europeans are attacking Jews. Personally, I am proud to be a supporter of Israel.
3. The rule of law is being disrespected and lawlessness is on the increase. For example, sanctuary cities for illegal aliens and criminals. Open borders and elimination of ICE are proposed strongly.
4. Infanticide is acceptable and on the increase except for pro-life folks. God told the prophet Jeremiah in Jeremiah 1:5: “Before I formed thee in the womb, I knew thee; and before thou camest forth out of the womb, I sanctified thee and I ordained thee a prophet unto the nations.”
I am firmly optimistic that God will defeat evil and lawlessness in the end.
Thank God we have a pro-life president in Donald Trump. Thank God that President Trump in the only president who boldly proclaimed Jerusalem the capital of Israel. President Harry Truman was the first Chief Executive who recognized the State of Israel in 1948. God blessed Truman and is blessing Trump, regardless of the termites and vermin.
If we do not hold on steadfastly to God’s model and standard for a free people, be warned, W. Durant’s quote will surely apply to America.
Could God allow Marxist Socialism and Marxist-Leninist Communism rule our America despotically? We all reap what we sow.
