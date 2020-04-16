In the last couple of months, you have found out what I have already known — our employees are heroes.
They did not and will not turn away in the face of COVID-19. They had the courage to step into the unknown. I am truly grateful for their dedication to taking care of our patients and our community.
I asked our employees not to panic. They did not. They donned protective gear and continued to do their jobs because they knew they were making a difference. Their teamwork and dedication do not go unnoticed.
I asked our employees not to be afraid. They have stayed courageous while taking care of our community. They have stayed strong as more and more people with the virus come here seeking help.
I am so proud not only of our front-line staff who are seeing patients directly but other essential employees such as those in lab, pharmacy, radiology, housekeeping and food and nutrition. Without their selfless commitment to serving others, we would not be able to face this pandemic.
Now more than ever we are relying on them to make sure we all get through this even as they sacrifice family time.
I appreciate their sacrifice, their families’ sacrifice, and their continuing to provide the highest level of care for our patients.
The emotional impact to our employees is something we cannot calculate, but the caring gestures of our community have certainly helped us through a difficult time.
I was brought to tears last week by the early morning salute to our employees from Burke County law enforcement agencies. I continue to be grateful to our business community and restaurants for reaching out. I’m sure our employees appreciate every gesture.
I also want to thank our citizens who have stayed home, washed hands and kept 6 feet of distance. Thank you for understanding the need for our rigid visitor guidelines, our necessity in closing or reducing hours for our doctors’ offices and the postponement of your surgeries. We appreciate you.
Words will never be able to express the gratitude I am feeling. We will continue to do the things we can to get through this as a team. We are all in this together and I am forever grateful for each employee and resident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.