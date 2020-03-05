I am writing in support of Senator Bernie Sanders for President. Bernie has been labeled radical by entrenched interests on both sides of the aisle. Scare words, like socialism, are used to describe his policies. His proposals for America are essentially the same as the New Deal principles that brought the south out of abject poverty the last time: “Wall Street was doing so well.”
I am reminded of Roosevelt’s Four Freedoms Speech where he emphasized: Freedom of Speech; Freedom of Worship; Freedom from Want; Freedom from Fear. It is these last two that are under attack from oligarchs and billionaires -- including two billionaires who seek to rule us, Trump and Bloomberg.
In Burke County, employment is always tenable, benefits rarely cover regular health care visits, and wages remain under the regional and national averages. We need a bold approach and a transformation of our economy away from untethered growth at all costs to an economical and environmentally sustainable path that grows humanity and not just profits.
I urge my democratic friends to vote Sanders in the primary on March 3. I urge my republican friends to look back to how the New Deal helped their families during the Depression and support Bernie. Ask yourselves, when you admire the ultra-wealthy, “are you three paychecks from buying a mansion or being homeless?” Do not be afraid, do not fear, create an America free from want where all can succeed.
