Does the reality of climate change worry you about your children’s and grandchildren’s future? Do you know that many young people even down to 5 years old worry about their future with changes they know are happening to our environment now? Even small children are pessimistic about what we are leaving them.
We have elected people who are destroying our clean water, clean air acts, polluting our streams and rivers and wet lands by removing regulations requiring environmental impact studies, underfunding the EPA and appointing idiots to lead EPA who have sought their entire lives to destroy any regulation or restriction on unbridled development.
Republicans want to allow oil drilling along our shores – except along the Florida coast that Trump’s hotels border. We are polluting our oceans and doing nothing to preserve the life in the seas. We are facing the immediate extinction of millions of species of life on this planet. We withdraw from any unified effort to confront a global problem
Our two US Senators are climate change deniers and support Trump’s lie that it is a hoax – fake news. Our state legislators recently tried to get state setback rules overturned so they could get the money and votes of developers who want to build to the water’s edge along lakes and streams. The republican state legislature has assaulted any environmental protection in NC over and over again.
It is so far beyond the time to throw these people out of any leadership positions. Pay attention to the world we live in and the life our environment sustains. Can you afford to allow one more day of this destruction. Vote them out.
