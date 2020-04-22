lte graphic

Regarding Reopen North Carolina: Every business owner has the right to value their profits more than they value the health and lives of their neighbors and customers. Everyone with different values has a right to remember that stance and, now and in the future, to avoid patronizing such businesses. As for me, any business participating in Reopen NC will never see another dime of my money.

