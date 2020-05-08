Thank you, nurses!
Many times, when asked of a little girl what she wants to be when she grows up, she might answer, “I want to be a nurse.”
She may have her little stethoscope and some Band-Aids and will pretend to take your pulse and listen to your heart. She has no idea how much more there is to the profession. Not only must the nurse know about the tools of the trade and how to use them, but skill, observation, compassion, communication are essential as well as computer savvy. It takes a special person who chooses this profession.
Little did we know when we finished nursing school and secured our “dream” job, we would be exposed to dangers we never knew existed. We knew we had to wear protective gear in the delivery room and the OR, or with patients who had been diagnosed with a serious bacterial illness, but never in our wildest imagination did we expect what we are dealing with now, and what would be required of us. There are dangers we can’t see, we just know they’re there and we have to protect ourselves, our patients, our co-workers and our families at home. We make sure our patients have nourishment, but we may not have time to have a meal ourselves, and overtime is expected. Still we are there. We are nurses.
We have never been so proud of the nurses and other care givers in Burke County and from those of us who are wishing that we could be right up there with you, thank you!
Phyllis D. Banner, RN, PAC, Ret.
President, Grace Hospital School of Nursing, Morganton, NC (1910-73) Alumni Association
