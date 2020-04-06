Take virus seriously
Today we have a terrorist that is unseen, unheard and deadly in our midst. Coronavirus, or COVID-19, is seeping through our world, country, states and now our neighborhoods. Regardless of who you want to blame, regardless if you are Democrat, Republican or whatever else you want to be under, the virus is here.
Yet what do I see? I see people taking their whole family to grocery stores or Walmart like it’s an amusement park. I see people in our home improvement stores acting as if social distancing doesn’t matter. This weekend I observed carloads of teenagers and young adults go by my house as if there wasn’t a care in the world. I see neighbors with numerous cars in their driveway and small children running in their yards happy to be at Grandpa’s house. I see photos in the paper of people trying to help each other by handing out food, wearing gloves but without masks, certainly not 6 feet away from each other, but possibly passing on or obtaining this terrorist and spreading it even more during acts of kindness.
Please people, send one person to the store, wear a mask and make sure to wipe off your hands, credit cards and ask the clerk for a squirt of hand sanitizer. Parents, keep your kids at home, they can talk via social media, get them involved in activities at home. Quit going to Grandma’s house, hanging out with family in groups. People are dying in droves people! Wake up! This is serious, deadly and highly contagious, so encourage each other to wash hands, wear masks and stay away from each other. We need to defeat this terrorist, and make a comeback when it’s safe, but not before. This is not over!
Kim Fitzgerald
Morganton
