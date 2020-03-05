I’ve always believed in the power of one -- one smile, one candle, in this case -- one voice.
I have been participating in a program called Reach NC voices. Each week, I receive a survey question(s) about public education in North Carolina. Each participant (from all across North Carolina) receives survey results and comments.
There are many positives and many concerns shared, and as always, in any system so large, much work to be done to meet the needs of students of all ages and to continue to prepare them for work, college, careers and life in a changing society.
A most recent question was “What do you want to know about candidates for NC Superintendent of Schools.” I had several questions, but the most important was to list top three priorities for NC public schools in order of importance. I wanted to know if NC Pre-K is as important to the candidates for superintendent of schools as it is to the children of North Carolina, all the citizens of NC and to me.
For more than 20 years, the Leandro case has been looked at by judges, politicians, educators and others. The case (five rural counties v. the state of NC) argued that these counties did not receive adequate funding to provide children with an equal education. In 1997 and 2004, the Supreme Court ruled that NC had a constitutional obligation to provide all children a sound basic education. In 2018, an independent education study on this matter made recommendations as to how NC could meet the mandates. The report, from 2019, included early childhood education. Lee recommended in 2020 that an action plan be developed as how to fulfill this obligation.
The one thing that is doable is NC Pre-K (with a certified teacher) available for all 4 year olds. The foundation for all learning is laid by the time a child is 5 years old. Pre-K is where students will hear and participate in much conversation, boost vocabulary, hear many books read aloud, participate in finger plays, storytelling, songs, hear the rhythm and rhyme in language, letters and sounds, see and manipulate letters to form words, use writing materials, explore number, learn about our world, experience science activities and not the least of these, learn to cooperate and socialize with others and practice good citizenship.
For the success of our children and the civic and economic future of NC, I am speaking out for NC Pre-K with a certified teacher for all 4 year olds free of cost.
