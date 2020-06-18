Letter to town officials about Valdese library
To: Mayor John F. Black; Town Manager Seth Eckard; Town Council members J. Andrew Thompson, Susan Stevenson, Roy Sweezy, Frances Hildebran, Keith Ogle; Financial Officer Bo Weichel; town attorney Mitchell;
Dear Sirs and Ma’ams: It has come to the attention of those residents of Valdese for whom the library is not just a “convenience,” but a necessity for a town that would like to think of itself as forward-thinking and -acting, that funding for the Valdese branch (which had already been reduced from $50,000 to $40,000 in last year’s budget) is proposed to reduce further from $40,000 to $0 (that’s zero) in the budget for 2020-21.
Since 1982, when the Valdese Library became a branch of the Burke Co. Library System (and the Valdese branch became co-owned by Valdese and Burke Co.), Valdese has contributed a share toward the financial support of its library branch. For some time now, that share has been $50,000 per year (until last year, when it was reduced to $40,000), approximately 1/6 (17 percent) of the yearly operating costs of our branch.
The concerned citizens of Valdese listed below, ask each of you to search your hearts for the memory of a library, whether ours or some other, that helped you attain the education and knowledge that supported your rise to the position of responsibility that you hold today. Use that responsibility wisely, with compassion for those who seek knowledge and enlightenment, for they may wear your mantle of responsibility someday.We request that the Town Council and manager re-visit the proposed budget with a sharpened pencil, find that $50,000, and reinstate it as part of the budget beginning July 1, 2020.
Will and Rose Mueller
Valdese
Compassion and dignity
They will not let Patsy Rogers inside ICU at Grace Hospital to see her dying son (Jeffrey Scott Rogers) but Donald Trump is having a rally this weekend and nobody is required to wear mask in Oklahoma. Also is one of the states with increasing cases of covid-19.
What is wrong with our compassion and dignity for each other?
Clara Rogers
Morganton
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.