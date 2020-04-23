I should be motoring to MerleFest today.
Rain gear packed, camera ready with extra batteries, wide-brimmed hat and comfy boots would be neatly stored in my trusty backpack.
I always go over to Wilkes Community College the day before MerleFest begins to pick up my credentials. I don’t want anything to delay getting into the festival for four days of music, friendship and fun.
But I’m home this year. There is no MerleFest because of the pandemic. College officials said no-go early in the outbreak. Even though most of MerleFest is outdoors, it’s impossible to social distance in a crowd 20,000 strong.
Besides, since we’ve been warned from the beginning of the pandemic that old folks are in a high-risk category, many of the performers and fans might have opted out of the 2020 festival. I was seriously thinking about it before the cancellation.
The artists who played with Doc and Merle Watson decades ago are getting a bit long in the tooth. And who knows how old Willie Nelson really is (in years or miles). He was scheduled to be there this year.
{span}So was John Prine, one of our finest balladeers and social commentators. He succumbed to the Coronavirus. He’s a hero of my generation.{/span}
Thus, there won’t be a MerleFest until next year. I know missing a music festival is minor stuff compared to the suffering and deaths of so many people from COVID-19. I would never equate my wistful inconvenience to a real tragedy.
But missing out, making do and taking extreme health precautions is one of the realities of this desperate period in history of which we are a part.
But there is some good news from Wilkesboro. MerleFest 2012 will be streamed today through Sunday. That was Doc Watson’s last appearance at MerleFest. He played that Sunday and passed away the following May.
I can’t believe it’s been that long, but it has.
The 2012 festival featured a lot of big names. If memory serves, that’s the year Susan Tadeschi and Derek Trucks were surprise special guests with the Sam Bush Band on Saturday night. They did “Gimme Shelter.” Everybody was thunderstruck.
Performances from every stage can’t be streamed, not with 13 venues at MerleFest. So, everything from the Watson Stage (the main stage) and the adjacent Cabin Stage will be rebroadcast. In real time. It’s the next best thing to being there.
Go to Merlefest.org for details. The show starts around 1:30 p.m. today.
We should remember that MerleFest is a fundraiser for Wilkes Community College. Hundreds of thousands of dollars in scholarships and emergency scholarships have been raised through MerleFest, giving the college the means to enhance education.
Plus, it’s the primary fundraiser for many churches, civic clubs and Wilkes County Boy Scout troops.
That’s one of the things the pandemic has done to our society. A lot of events that music, arts and science groups depend on just aren’t happening. Libraries are hard-hit. Soup kitchens and homeless shelters have not ceased operating during this health catastrophe, but funding — if it still exists — is sparse.
The Salvation Army in Hickory is still operating its shelter, although new individuals and families are not being accepted. But nobody has been kicked out, and many more meals are being served as takeouts than usual.
Expenses for soup kitchens, ministries and other forms of social outreach are not in hiatus.
Wilkes Community College is not the only college that could use some help right now, even though long-distance learning is the theme throughout our country.
Millions of people need help, but I was thinking that wherever you are as you read this column, if there are 10,000 people in your area who could give $20 to charity, why not send two bucks each to 10 charities? Although it doesn’t sound like much, a few dollars from a lot of people just might keep the wolves from the doors of the institutions we admire.
It’s only a thought, but it might be a good way to help across a broad range of institutions and organizations. Need is always among us, and these days the best I — and lots of folks — can do is be cheerleaders and perhaps send two bucks where we know they will do some good.
Nope. There won’t be a live, in-your-face, thrill-a-minute MerleFest this year, but I will be plugged in and probably zoned out.
I can count on one hand the number of MerleFests I’ve missed since the first one in 1988.
Thanks to the miracle of modern electronics, I won’t miss it this year, even though I have already lived 2012 once.
Let us continue to be strong and safe for the duration of the pandemic so we can look forward to 2021 and get back to working and having fun together.
And remember: Need never goes away, it just gets worse in times of crisis.
